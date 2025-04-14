Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mum, dad and sister of a Sheffield teenager who died after he was stabbed at a city school have described the devastating impact of his death on their lives.

In an interview with Dan Walker, from Sheffield, to be aired on Channel 5 News tonight, 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose’s parents, Mark and Caroline, plus his sister, Sophie, discuss the tragedy which has left them all heartbroken.

Caroline vows to continue campaigning against knife crime, following the fatal stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School on February 3, 2025.

Harvey Willgoose's parents, Mark and Caroline, with his sister, Sophie, have been interviewed for Channel 5 (Screenshot: Channel 5)

In the interview, she says said knife crime has “got to change”.

“I’ve just got to fight for him, got to fight for them kids,” she said in her pre-recorded interview.

“I’m happy to go into schools and tell them the impact not just on us, on the people that were there. I think we don’t even really realise how serious it is with how many kids (are) carrying weapons into schools, which is why I want a knife arch.”

Knife arches are walk through metal detectors designed as a preventative measure.

“I just don’t want anybody else to go through this,” she added.

Of the effect his death has had on the family, Caroline said she cannot yet go into Harvey’s bedroom, which has remained unchanged since his death.

“His bed is exactly the same as it were when he left. His pyjamas. Well, what he wears at night on the floor. His plate. He made himself a sausage sandwich at night. That’s still there. His glass of cordial is still there. I can’t do that yet,” she said.

Meanwhile Mark says he does go into the room to “feel close to him”.

“I just spend time. Just move things about. I just pick clothes up, put them back down, just stare out at window and then just go,” he says.

Harvey’s sister, Sophie, pays tribute to her brother, adding: “He was just so lovely. The most caring, kind, funny, cheeky little brother you could ask for.

“Even if he was annoying, you couldn’t be mad at him for too long because he just got this charm about him.”

A15-year-old boy charged with murder is set to appear at a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on April 28.

The provisional trial date is set for June 30.