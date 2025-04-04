Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wanted man accused of attacking people “at random” including a train station incident which left a man with a broken jaw may be living in Sheffield, say police.

33-year-old Hardeep Garcha from Bradford, has been wanted since failing to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on July 10, 2023.

West Yorkshire Police has today (Friday, April 4, 2025) issued a renewed appeal to find the defendant - some 21 months on - in which they say he may now be living in Sheffield.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “West Yorkshire Police is continuing to appeal for information to help trace a man who failed to appear at court in 2023 after being charged over incidents where members of the public were attacked at random in Leeds city centre. “

“He has links to Bradford, and information suggests he had recently been living in Sheffield.

“He was charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, Section 47 actual bodily harm and a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to incidents in Heaton’s Court and Leeds train station on November 11, 2022, which left one man with a broken jaw and another with severe bruising.

“Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries since he failed to appear at court but have been unable to locate him.”

South Yorkshire Police has also asked people living in Sheffield to be on the look out for Garcha.

Anyone who has seen Garcha or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact PC 2061 Moffat at Pudsey Police Station in Leeds via 101 quoting crime reference 13220624692.

You can also contact them online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.