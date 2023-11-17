Hanover Street shooting Thurnscoe: Gun fired at house and car set alight in Barnsley night of destruction
A gun was fired at a house, and a car outside set alight, in a terrifying incident in a South Yorkshire village last night.
And less than three hours later, police say two related arson attacks were reported just a few miles away in a night of crime.
South Yorkshire Police were still on the scene nearly 24 hours later and detectives are now piecing together the circumstances.
Officers say they were called out at 6.21pm last night (November 16), to Hanover Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, following reports of a firearms discharge and vehicle arson.
They said that when they arrived, they found damage to the property’s windows consistent with a firearm being used and a vehicle outside the address alight.
A short time later, at 9.07pm, they received a further report of a vehicle deliberately set alight on South Drive in Bolton-Upon-Dearne, Barnsley, and a second arson attack, two minutes later at 9.09pm at a gymnasium on High Street.
Supt Emma Wheatcroft
We will not tolerate the risk that violent criminals with guns pose to our communities.
Officers said in a statement: "While no one was injured during the incidents we cannot ignore the risk that these occurrences pose to innocent members of the public. We are working around the clock to identify those involved and are asking for the community’s help."
Barnsley Supt Emma Wheatcroft said: "We will not tolerate the risk that violent criminals with guns pose to our communities.
"We need to know who is involved in gun crime and where they are storing guns.
"We need our communities to talk to us and to share information, no matter how small you believe it to be. Greater intelligence enables us to execute warrants, arrest more suspects, and ultimately put those responsible behind bars.
"If you have information about those involved in last night’s incidents I urge you to speak to us. We know not everyone is comfortable speaking to us. You can remain anonymous by speaking to independent charity Crimestoppers- www.crimestoppers.org.uk or 0800 555 111."
Police remain in the areas around Hanover Street and High Street while forensic and ballistic evidence is gathered.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 769 of November 16, 2023.