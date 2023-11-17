Gun fired at house and car set alight in night of crime in Barnsley villages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A gun was fired at a house, and a car outside set alight, in a terrifying incident in a South Yorkshire village last night.

And less than three hours later, police say two related arson attacks were reported just a few miles away in a night of crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police were still on the scene nearly 24 hours later and detectives are now piecing together the circumstances.

Police are investigation a shooting on Hanover Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley. File picture by David Kessen, National World

Officers say they were called out at 6.21pm last night (November 16), to Hanover Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, following reports of a firearms discharge and vehicle arson.

They said that when they arrived, they found damage to the property’s windows consistent with a firearm being used and a vehicle outside the address alight.

A short time later, at 9.07pm, they received a further report of a vehicle deliberately set alight on South Drive in Bolton-Upon-Dearne, Barnsley, and a second arson attack, two minutes later at 9.09pm at a gymnasium on High Street.

We will not tolerate the risk that violent criminals with guns pose to our communities. Supt Emma Wheatcroft

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said in a statement: "While no one was injured during the incidents we cannot ignore the risk that these occurrences pose to innocent members of the public. We are working around the clock to identify those involved and are asking for the community’s help."

Barnsley Supt Emma Wheatcroft said: "We will not tolerate the risk that violent criminals with guns pose to our communities.

"We need to know who is involved in gun crime and where they are storing guns.

"We need our communities to talk to us and to share information, no matter how small you believe it to be. Greater intelligence enables us to execute warrants, arrest more suspects, and ultimately put those responsible behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have information about those involved in last night’s incidents I urge you to speak to us. We know not everyone is comfortable speaking to us. You can remain anonymous by speaking to independent charity Crimestoppers- www.crimestoppers.org.uk or 0800 555 111."

Police remain in the areas around Hanover Street and High Street while forensic and ballistic evidence is gathered.