A dog which attacked a man on a Sheffield street as he walked his pet has been signed over to police and will be euthanised

A bull mastiff which attacked a dog walker on a Sheffield street is to be destroyed after being signed over to police.

The animal, which has been described as weighing over 50kg, escaped from a property near Handsworth Road on Tuesday (September 19) at around 5.40pm and bit the man as he walked his pet, causing arm and chest injuries

It has now been confirmed that the dog has been signed over to South Yorkshire Police, and its 53-year-old owner, who had been arrested, has been released on police bail.

Police on Handsworth Road on Tuesday, after a bull mastiff dog attacked a man who had been walking his pet. The dog has now been signed over to police. Picture: National World

The man, who had been arrested on suspicion of having a dangerous dog out of control, continues to assist officers with their enquiries.

Police have described the owner as being 'exceptionally apologetic for his dog's actions' and he has now made the decision to sign the dog over to the police to be put-down, say officers

Dog legislation officer PC Paul Jameson said: “Following an incident, or a dog being seized, an owner can disclaim their dog and sign it over to the police.

“In some cases, if the owner does not wish to do this and we have concerns around the risk the dog poses if it was returned, we can seek a forfeiture order, granted by the courts.

“The owner of this dog is trying to act responsibly and reduce the risk this dog could cause in the future.

“This dog will now be put to sleep, humanely, by a vet."

“The decision to destroy a dog is never easy and is based on several factors. We take into consideration the reason why it has been brought to our attention, it’s socialisation, whether it has complex needs and if it could be rehomed or rehabilitated - would it lead a healthy, happy life, where it couldn’t cause harm or fear?

“Unfortunately given these circumstances, rehabilitation and rehoming is not possible and we’re pleased the owner is acknowledging the risk and making a responsible decision.”