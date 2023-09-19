Handsworth Road police incident: Armed officers on scene in Sheffield, unconfirmed reports of dog
Pictures show armed police on Handsworth Road this evening, unconfirmed reports of dangerous dog
Armed police have been reported on Handsworth Road, in Sheffield, with reports of an incident involving a dog
Pictures and video sent to The Star show the incident this evening, with a large number of police cars seen in the area, as well as officers carrying guns.
It is understood the South Yorkshire Police response happened at around 6.30pm this evening.
Unconfirmed reports have been made within the local community this evening have claimed that the incident was something involving a dog.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for details on the incident
