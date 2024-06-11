It’s one thing to visit your old school and see how much things have changed - and another for it to be demolished and disappear altogether.
But these Sheffield schools will be remembered for years to come by the generations of pupils who grew up in their classrooms.
They include long lost sites like Gleadless Valley Secondary and the “tower block” of Norfolk School, on Craddock Road.
1. Gleadless Valley Secondary School
Gleadless Valley Secondary School, on Matthews Lane, Sheffield. This picture was taken in 1996, very close to when it was closed down and demolished. | Picture Sheffield/J.E.Vickers Photo: Picture Sheffield/J.E.Vickers
2. Owler Lane High School
Owler Lane High School, aka. Owler Lane Secondary or Intermediate School, on Owler Lane, Sheffield, in 1964 - possibly at a time when a 'Mr Gregory' was the headteacher, followed by Mr "Jimmy" Edwards. The Sheffield History forum says Mr Edwards was not a popular man. I was unable to find when the year it closed, but Sheffield Pictures claims the original building was opened in 1889 and reorganised as a secondary school in 1947. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers
3. Norfolk Comprehensive School
Norfolk Comp School, on Craddock Road, Sheffield, pictured in February 1975. After the derelict building was set ablaze in an arson attack in 2004, it was demolished in two parts, starting with the main school building followed by the 'tower' block in the months afterwards. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers
4. Park Hill Primary School
Park Hill Primary School, on Duke Street, Sheffield, in February 1993. It closed in 2006 due to falling pupil numbers and was demolished the following year. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers
