Hamza Ahmed: Rotherham drug dealer armed with machete caught after police chase

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 07:59 BST

A Rotherham dealer armed with a machete who attempted to throw several wraps of drugs away whilst being chased by police on foot has been jailed.

On December 12, 2024, officers on patrol in Eastwood, Rotherham, spotted a group of men on Jennings Close.

The group ran off and the officers gave chase.

20-year-old Hamza Ahmed has been jailed for three years, six months after pleading guilty to possessing a knife in a public place and two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug.

Explaining what happened next, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One member of the group, Hamza Ahmed, was seen throwing items into the garden of an address on Erskine Road as officers closed in on him.

“Following the short foot chase, Ahmed was detained, and a search of the nearby garden recovered a chewing gum tub containing dozens of wraps of cocaine.

“Another tub containing approximately £400 worth of heroin and cocaine was found inside Ahmed’s coat pocket, and tucked into his waistband was a machete-style knife.

“When interviewed by officers, Ahmed offered no explanation answering no comment to all questions.”

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place and two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug.

On February 27, 2025 at Sheffield Crown Court, Ahmed, of Cottenham Road, Rotherham, was jailed for three years, six months.

Speaking after Ahmed was jailed, Detective Sergeant Kyle Fowler, officer in charge of the case, said: “This result sends a clear message to anyone who deals drugs and thinks they are above the law.

Speaking after Ahmed was jailed, Detective Sergeant Kyle Fowler, officer in charge of the case, said: "This result sends a clear message to anyone who deals drugs and thinks they are above the law."

“You will be caught and brought to justice.

“Not only was Ahmed involved in the dealing of dangerous drugs – he was also in possession of a knife.

“We know the devastation knife crime causes to our communities and we are committed to taking a robust approach when it comes to dealing with anyone who is found to be carrying a weapon."

