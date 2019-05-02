Have your say

Gunmen remain on the run today after three shootings in Sheffield in the space of 11 days.

Detectives are investigating three recent shootings in the city, including one which left a man critically injured after a gun was fired outside a Sheffield pub.

In the most recent attack, a 26-year-old man was shot in his upper body in an altercation outside the Wenue6 pub – formerly the Forum – on Sandstone Road, Wincobank.

He was blasted at around 1am on Sunday, April 28 and is now in a stable condition in hospital.

No arrests have yet been made.

Five days earlier, on Tuesday, April 23, a Sheffield councillor’s house was shot at in another gun attack.

Coun Mohammad Maroof’s front door was damaged in the early morning attack in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, but nobody was injured.

That incident is being linked to a series of attacks in the areas over Easter during which three men were stabbed.

One man has been charged over one of the stabbings – in South View Road, Crookes – but nobody has yet been arrested over the shooting.

Six days before the shooting at Coun Maroof’s home, a man was shot in his leg in Oxford Street, Upperthorpe.

He was taken to hospital but has since been released.

Again, no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.