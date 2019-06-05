Gunmen on the loose after three shootings in Sheffield in space of 11 days
Three gunmen who opened fire in Sheffield over the space of 11 days remain at large today.
In one of the incidents, a 26-year-old man was critically injured outside the Wenue6 pub – formerly the Forum – on Sandstone Road, Wincobank.
He was shot at around 1am on Sunday, April 28.
Five days earlier, on Tuesday, April 23, a house belonging to a city councillor at the time, Mohammad Maroof, was fired at.
Coun Maroof’s front door was damaged in the early morning attack in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, but nobody was injured.
Six days before that shooting, an 18-year-old man was shot in his leg in Oxford Street, Upperthorpe.
No arrests have yet been made over any of the shootings.
Anyone with information about any of the incidents should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.