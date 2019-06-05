Driver still at large after crashing stolen car following police chase
A driver who crashed a stolen car into a bus shelter after a police chase in Sheffield remains at large.
The motorist crashed on Baslow Road, Totley, in the early hours of Monday, May 31 in a car stolen from Woodseats on Thursday, May 27.
The BMW 120D was followed by police officers along Abbeydale Road South but the pursuit was abandoned ‘due to the level of risk’ involved and the BMW sped off.
It was later found abandoned and severely damaged after ploughing into a bus shelter.
The driver could not be found and is still at large today.
The car was seized for forensic examination.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111, and quote incident number 98 of May 31.