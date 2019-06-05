Driver still at large after crashing stolen car following police chase

A driver who crashed a stolen car into a bus shelter after a police chase in Sheffield remains at large.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 05 June, 2019, 13:00

The motorist crashed on Baslow Road, Totley, in the early hours of Monday, May 31 in a car stolen from Woodseats on Thursday, May 27.

Read More

Read More
Inquest hears details about morning Shiregreen brothers died as mum awaits trial for their murder
A stolen crashed into a bus shelter in Baslow Road, Totley, Sheffield

The BMW 120D was followed by police officers along Abbeydale Road South but the pursuit was abandoned ‘due to the level of risk’ involved and the BMW sped off.

POLICE: Man arrested over shooting of boy, 16, in Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

It was later found abandoned and severely damaged after ploughing into a bus shelter.

LATEST: Bizarre story of behind-the-scenes plan for Sheffield pensioner Tony Foulds to meet US President Donald Trump

The driver could not be found and is still at large today.

The car was seized for forensic examination.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111, and quote incident number 98 of May 31.