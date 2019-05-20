Gunman remains at large after teenage boy is shot in Sheffield
A gunman remains at large this morning after opening fire at a Sheffield teenager in city street.
The attacker fired at a 16-year-old boy in Spital Lane, off Spital Hill, Burngreave, in the early hours of yesterday.
The victim, who was shot in his leg, was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition but has since been discharged.
Detectives investigating the shooting are urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Read More
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A description of the gunman has not yet been released.
In a update this morning, South Yorkshire Police said no arrests have yet been made.
LATEST: ‘The most shocking thing is we're not surprised anymore’ – Residents react after teenage boy shot in Sheffield street
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 7 of May 19.
More to follow.