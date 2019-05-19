‘The most shocking thing is we're not surprised anymore’ – Residents react after teenage boy shot in Sheffield street
People living on a street where a teenage boy was shot in the early hours of this morning say they’re not surprised by the incident.
Police were called to Spital Street, Burngreave, at around 12.10am in the early hours of this morning after a 16-year-old boy was found injured.
He was taken to hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his leg. His condition is described as ‘serious but stable’.
One eyewitness said she heard a woman scream: “It’s my son, it’s my son – is he dead ?” at around 12.30am.
A police cordon has now been lifted and what appeared to be blood could be seen on the steps of a footpath near a block of flats at the junction with Spital Lane.
The woman, who lives on Spital Street but did not want to be named, said the road had become a ‘hotspot’ for crime due to no working CCTV cameras or street lighting.
In 2008, 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub, nicknamed Gt, was shot dead in a barber's shop on the street.
The woman said: “This spot has been a hotspot for stabbings, murders and shootings since Tarek got shot in the barbers and there are no cameras or street lighting that works or is sufficient in this area.
“This is why drug dealers deal drugs openly here and also this is why violent crimes happen again and again in this same area.”
South Yorkshire Police initially said a ‘young man’ had been shot but have now confirmed the victim was, in fact, a 16-year-old boy.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 7 of May 19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.