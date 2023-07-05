A gunman who shot a man and an attacker who stabbed another man 24 hours later are both roaming the streets today after two serious incidents in Sheffield.

In the space of 24 hours one man was left with ‘life changing injuires’ after a shooting and another was seriously injured in a knife attack in the city. The culprits responsible for both incidents have not yet been tracked down.

In the first incident, in Malton Street, Burngreave, a 42-year-old man was shot in his leg as he got out of his car in what police believe to be a targeted attack at 10.11pm on Sunday, July 2.

Police believe an orange Mini Cooper found on fire off Grimesthorpe Road a short time later may be connected to the incident.

Police cordons were erected after s shooting and stabbing in Sheffield in the space of 24 hours

At 10.45pm the next day, police were called to London Road following reports of a stabbing close to Freddy’s takeaway.

A man in his 20s was seriously injured in the knife attack and taken to hospital. He was stable yesterday and his injuries were deemed none life threatening.

Detectives believe the stabbing was also a targeted attack.

Police cordons were erected at both crime scenes while officers pieced together the circumstances surrounding each incident.

Anyone with information about the incident in Burngreave should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,071 of July 2.

To pass on information about the London Road incident call 101 and quote incident 1,173.