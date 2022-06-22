Gun shots, men wielding machetes and cars smashed up in South Yorkshire "drug war"

Terrified residents on a Doncaster housing estate have revealed details of a night of violence.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 3:26 pm

Fearful for their family and homes, several people who wish to remain anonymous, have spoken of what they described as a “drug war” in Highfields last night.

One said: “Several cars smashed up, several houses had windows smashed and there were at least four gun shots.

The poloce helicopter was seen hovering over Highfields last night

“People running around with machetes.

“Nobody dare say anything in case of reprisals.”

Another said: “These idiots going around selling crack are ruining the village. Something needs doing before an innocent party ends up seriously hurt or dead.”

It was also reported that a police helicopter was hovering in the area at around 11pm.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for details about the night of violence.

We will bring you more from the force as we get it.

Anyone who witnesses criminal activity should call 111, or 999 in an emergency.