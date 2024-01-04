Greggs Sheffield: Woman arrested after alleged attack on staff at popular bakery on Fargate
Woman arrested after alleged assault on staff at Greggs shop in Sheffield city centre
A woman has been arrested over allegations of an attack being carried out on staff at a Sheffield city centre Greggs shop.
The suspect has also been accused of a string of thefts across Sheffield city centre during December and January.
The reported assault at Greggs happened on Tuesday, and is alleged to have seen staff at the shop on Fargate assaulted, with police also alleged to have been attacked by the same woman.
South Yorkshire Police today said in a statement that a 26-year-old woman had been charged following a series of thefts from shops in Sheffield, in which workers were also assaulted.
Luca Connor, of no fixed address, has been charged with three counts of theft from a shop, two counts of common assault, one count of assault of an emergency worker, and one count of using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence.
The statement added: "The charges follow a series of reported shoplifting incidents across December 2023 and early January 2024 in which members of retail staff and police officers were also assaulted.
"Connor was arrested in Sheffield city centre on January 2 after officers were called to reports a woman had stolen items from Greggs on Fargate and assaulted a member of staff.
"Connor has been remanded in custody and will further appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 24 January."