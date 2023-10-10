Greggs sets up in Sainsbury's supermarket in Crystal Peaks in company's' first link-up of the sort

Greggs have opened up their latest Sheffield outlet - bang in the middle of a city supermarket.

The bakers have opened up what is the first of its kind, which sees it selling its products in a café set up inside the supermarket in the Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Waterthorpe. The firm says the new site has created 15 new jobs and is open from 7am-7pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

The new café is the third Greggs shop to open in partnership with Sainsbury’s, following the successful launch of a shop sharing petrol forecourt space earlier this year.

Greggs have opened up inside the Sainsbury's in Crystal Peaks, Sheffield. Picture: Sainsbury's

Greggs and Sainsbury’s plan to launch more sites together by the end of this year, which will include both petrol filling stations and cafés.

Tony Rowson, property director at Greggs said: "Our first Greggs café with Sainsbury’s is helping us continue to expand and diversify our retail estate as part of our ambitious property strategy. The opening will allow us to provide Greggs favourites to even more customers, in a format that complements Sainsbury’s Crystal Peaks store."

"Elizabeth Newman, director of commercial partnerships at Sainsbury’s, added: "We’re delighted to have welcomed Greggs to another Sainsbury’s store, this time in the form of a fantastic café concept that represents another first for our customers. I’m really looking forward to hearing what our customers think."