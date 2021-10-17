Gracie is believed to have been killed by a stalker from Sheffield, who was later found dead himself.

The investigation into the death of 23-year-old Gracie is still ongoing, but involves her links to 35-year-old Michael Sellers.

Gracie Spinks was stabbed to death in June

Gracie was stabbed in her neck as she tended to her horse in a field near to Staveley Road, in Duckmanton, at around 8.40am on Friday, June 18.

Following her death it emerged that she had previously reported Sellers to Derbyshire Constabulary for stalking.

The force referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of its ‘contact with Gracie’ before her death.

The IOPC confirmed that Gracie, from Old Whittington, approached the police in February to make an allegation of stalking and that officers spoke to her and the man whose behaviour she had reported.

As part of its investigation, the watchdog said it will be checking whether Derbyshire Constabulary met its safeguarding obligations to Gracie.

IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: “Our work will focus on understanding the circumstances leading up to her death, and the police response to those, and will be provided to the Coroner in advance of the inquest.”

The candlelit vigil to celebrate the life of Gracie will be held at Saint Bartholomew Church, Church Street North, Old Whittington, on Tuesday, October 19 at 6.30pm.

Sajad Chaudhury, of Harewood Law, the firm representing Gracie’s family, said: “Gracie Spinks was loved and adored by many. She leaves behind her father Richard, her mother Alison and siblings Thomas and Abi.

“The family have maintained a respectful silence which is understandable in the circumstances, they have declined all interviews in the past but now wish to finally shine a light on the case of Gracie Spinks.

“Gracie was a victim of stalking, she had contacted and spoken to the police.

