'Good spirited' neighbour obstructs cowardly burglar's attempt to flee after raid on elderly woman's Sheffield home

30-year-old Lee Austin carried out the burglary at the elderly woman’s home in Bradfield on November 14 last year.

During a sentencing hearing held earlier this month, Sheffield Crown Court heard how Austin snuck into the victim’s house in Bradway while she was in the garden and stole a quantity of jewellery and cash.

Summarising the facts of the case, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said after the hearing: “Upon re-entering the property, the elderly woman disturbed the thief, where he attempted to flee the scene.

"Alerted by the victim’s cries for help, a good-spirited neighbour spotted the thief fleeing the scene on a bicycle and followed him to Dore Train Station, where through alerting train station staff, Austin was prevented from boarding a train.

“It was here that three special constables travelling back from representing South Yorkshire Police at a Remembrance Parade in Dore Village arrived on the scene and after a short foot chase, together with two local police constables, they located the defendant and apprehended him.”

Austin, of Woodhall Crescent, Stockport, was later charged with burglary and remanded to custody.

He pleaded guilty to the offence during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, May 11 this year.

Austin was subsequently sentenced to four years in prison on the same day.

Commenting after the hearing, investigating officer PC David Jackson, said: “It was due the brave actions shown by the elderly lady and her neighbour that Austin was able to be located before he disappeared out of sight and onto a train. I would like to take this opportunity to commend their actions, as it is thanks to them that Austin is behind bars and can cause no further harm.”

The victim’s possessions, which included her late husband’s jewellery, were safely returned to her following the ordeal, the South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.