Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 17 how Suzanne Kemp, aged 42, abused her neighbour before threatening to kill her by cutting her head off with a chainsaw.

Andrew Stranex, prosecuting, said the complainant stated there had been a rise in activity towards her despite things having previously calmed down.

He added: “She noticed an increase in activity directed towards her by the defendant including shouting and crossing the road to confront her and inviting her to fight.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a nuisance South Yorkshire neighbour who threatened to kill a fellow resident has been told she faces more jail time if she re-offends.

Mr Stranex said Kemp, of Mount Avenue, Great Houghton, Barnsley, had put rubbish against a shared fence to encourage rats and she encouraged her children to kick balls at the fence.

He added problems continued with the defendant directing threats to kill her neighbour on March 21 by saying she would enter her home and cut her head off with a chainsaw.

Mr Stranex said Kemp had also shouted and threatened a man during a separate incident.

Kemp, who has previous convictions including battery and criminal damage against the same female neighbour, pleaded guilty to making threats to kill, harassment and threatening behaviour.

Katy Rafter, defending, said: “This essentially began as a neighbour dispute that got completely out of hand and that is not laying blame at the victim’s door.”

She added Kemp who has been engaging with women’s services and has remained drug-free has been remanded in custody since March 23.

Ms Rafter said Kemp has found her time in custody extremely sobering and difficult and she is sorry and motivated to receive help.

Judge Michael Slater told Kemp: “I accept this incident began as a neigbour dispute but it very much developed into something more serious.”

He told Kemp she would be released from prison and be made subject to an interim restraining order and he would defer her sentencing for six months until November.

Judge Slater added if she did not commit further offences and continued her rehabilitation she would not lose her liberty and would face a community order or a suspended prison sentence.