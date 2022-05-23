Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the assault but are appealing for more information to help them in their ongoing investigation into the incident which involved a 17-year-old girl on a Friday evening.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said today: “It is reported that at around 6.10pm on April 22, the victim was sitting alone at platform A4 in Rotherham Interchange when an unknown man sat down beside her and started talking to her.

“The man is then reported to have sexually assaulted her before getting on the X22 bus.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and has been released under investigation.

“Officers at Rotherham CID are now keen to speak to anyone who was in the interchange at this time and may have witnessed the incident.”

Call 101 quoting incident number 789 of April 22 with any information.