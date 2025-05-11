Cannabis farm worth £53,000 discovered after reported burglary in Goldthorpe

By Ciara Healy
Published 11th May 2025, 13:58 BST
A suspected cannabis farm with a street value of more than £50,000 was uncovered by police in Goldthorpe after reports of a break-in on Thursday evening (8 May).

Barnsley officers were called to a property on Gosling Gate Road following reports of a group of masked men breaking into a house.

Once inside, they found 53 fully-grown cannabis plants and additional cannabis prepared for distribution.

South Yorkshire Police said electricity had been bypassed at the property to power specialist growing equipment.

A suspected cannabis farm with a street value of more than £50,000 was uncovered by police in Goldthorpe after reports of a break-in on Thursday evening (8 May). | SYP

No arrests have yet been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Paul Aston, from Barnsley South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said:

"We know that cannabis is heavily linked to serious and violent organised crime, and this has no place here in Barnsley.

"The supply of drugs has real negative and lasting impacts on our local communities, with many vulnerable people being exploited for the benefit and profit of others.

Police are urging residents to report any suspected cannabis grows or information linked to drug activity.

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or through their online portal. Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

