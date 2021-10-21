South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Gell Street, Broomhall, at around 9.25pm yesterday following “reports of shots fired”.

No injuries have been reported but evidence of gunfire was found.

An investigation has been launched following a shooting involving two groups in the Gell Street area of Broomhall, Sheffield, last night

Just over 30 minutes later there were reports of a group of men fighting in nearby Broom Walk.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “A disturbance was reported between two groups of men in which shots were reportedly fired.

“Police attended the scene and found evidence consistent with firearms discharge. No injuries have been reported to us.

“Later, at around 10pm, police received reports of a group of men fighting in Broom Walk.”

The force said police patrols have been stepped up.

A spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved and officers remain at the scene whilst they conduct their investigation.

“Additional patrols are taking place in the area to provide residents with reassurance.”

Earlier today, an alleyway off Broomspring Close, Broomhall, facing the playground at Springfield Primary School, was cordoned off while officers searched the area.

Residents said they heard ‘loud bangs’ last night.

One mum said: “Last night before 10pm we heard what sounded like gunshots, boom, boom, boom.”

Another resident said: “I thought I heard fireworks. It was loud enough I thought someone was throwing things against my window.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 938 of October 20.