Gell Street Sheffield shooting: No arrests yet after rival groups open fire in Sheffield street
A police probe is continuing today into a shooting on a residential street in Sheffield.
Rival groups opened fire on Gell Street, Broomhall, at around 9.35pm on Wednesday, October 20.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed following “reports of shots fired” in the street.
Evidence of gunfire was found but so far nobody has come forward for medical treatment.
South Yorkshire Police said half an hour after the shooting the force received reports of a group of men fighting in nearby Broom Walk.
Police patrols have been stepped up in the wake of the incidents.
Yesterday a police cordon was put in place while searches were carried out for evidence to help track down those involved.
South Yorkshire Police said no arrests have been made but enquiries are continuing.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 938 of October 20.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.