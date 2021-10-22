Rival groups opened fire in Gell Street, Sheffield, this week. A police investigation has been launched

Rival groups opened fire on Gell Street, Broomhall, at around 9.35pm on Wednesday, October 20.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed following “reports of shots fired” in the street.

Evidence of gunfire was found but so far nobody has come forward for medical treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said half an hour after the shooting the force received reports of a group of men fighting in nearby Broom Walk.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the wake of the incidents.

Yesterday a police cordon was put in place while searches were carried out for evidence to help track down those involved.

South Yorkshire Police said no arrests have been made but enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 938 of October 20.