Gareth Hart: Killer of popular pub landlord at Thurnscoe Tap, Barnsley, found guilty
A Barnsley pub landlord was killed in an attack in a holiday resort
The killer of a Barnsley pub landlord attacked while visiting an east coast holiday resort has been found guilty.
Gareth Hart, aged 43, who ran the Thurnscoe Tap in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, was visiting Ingoldmells, near Skegness, in April this year with his family when he was fatally stabbed .
Joseph Malek, 33, of Market Place, Belper, Derbyshire, was convicted of manslaughter yesterday after a two-week trial at Lincoln Crown Court. He was cleared of murder.
At the time of the attack, Lincolnshire Police said there had been an "altercation" near the Fantasy Grill & Balti.
Mr Hart was found injured and died shortly afterwards.
It is reported that neither men involved in the altercation were known to each other and had both been in the same bar at the same time with their respective families.
Violence flared when both men clashed in the car park outside.
Mr Hart was stabbed in his heart with a penknife Malek had been carrying. They were involved in a scuffle on the ground at the time.
Tributes paid to Mr Hart at the time, included one from John Powney, who said: “RIP Gaz, just set up a new business and the rest of his life to look forward to. Now all that has been taken away Rest easy, mate."