A Barnsley pub landlord was killed in an attack in a holiday resort

The killer of a Barnsley pub landlord attacked while visiting an east coast holiday resort has been found guilty.

Joseph Malek, 33, of Market Place, Belper, Derbyshire, was convicted of manslaughter yesterday after a two-week trial at Lincoln Crown Court. He was cleared of murder.

At the time of the attack, Lincolnshire Police said there had been an "altercation" near the Fantasy Grill & Balti.

Mr Hart was found injured and died shortly afterwards.

It is reported that neither men involved in the altercation were known to each other and had both been in the same bar at the same time with their respective families.

Violence flared when both men clashed in the car park outside.

Mr Hart was stabbed in his heart with a penknife Malek had been carrying. They were involved in a scuffle on the ground at the time.