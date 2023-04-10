News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 minute ago Full route for King Charles coronation procession is announced
6 minutes ago Five people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
1 hour ago Breakfast cereal recalled by Tesco over milk and hazelnut allergies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast

Gareth Hart murder: Man charged and due in court over Rotherham pub landlord's death

A man has been charged and is due in court over the murder of a Rotherham pub landlord.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 10th Apr 2023, 08:28 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 09:53 BST

Joseph Allan Malek, aged 33, of Market Place, Belper, has been charged with murder following the death of Gareth Hart. He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Malek has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was charged after Mr Hart died while on holiday in Ingoldmells, Skegness, in the early hours of Thursday, April 6.

Most Popular
Gareth Hart died following an incident in Ingoldmells, SkegnessGareth Hart died following an incident in Ingoldmells, Skegness
Gareth Hart died following an incident in Ingoldmells, Skegness

There was an altercation near Fantasy Grill & Balti, close to Fantasy Island amusement park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Hart ran the Thurnscoe Tap pub on Station Road in Thurnscoe, Rotherham.

A post on the pub’s Facebook page in the immediate aftermath of the death said the venue would be closed “due to unforeseen circumstances” until further notice.

It has since re-opened and wellwishers have been thanked for leaving flowers outside the pub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Gareth Hart, a pub landlord from Rotherham, died while on holiday in Ingoldmells. A man has been charged with murderGareth Hart, a pub landlord from Rotherham, died while on holiday in Ingoldmells. A man has been charged with murder
Gareth Hart, a pub landlord from Rotherham, died while on holiday in Ingoldmells. A man has been charged with murder