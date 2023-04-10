A man has been charged and is due in court over the murder of a Rotherham pub landlord.

Joseph Allan Malek, aged 33, of Market Place, Belper, has been charged with murder following the death of Gareth Hart. He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Malek has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today.

He was charged after Mr Hart died while on holiday in Ingoldmells, Skegness, in the early hours of Thursday, April 6.

Gareth Hart died following an incident in Ingoldmells, Skegness

There was an altercation near Fantasy Grill & Balti, close to Fantasy Island amusement park.

A post on the pub’s Facebook page in the immediate aftermath of the death said the venue would be closed “due to unforeseen circumstances” until further notice.

It has since re-opened and wellwishers have been thanked for leaving flowers outside the pub.

