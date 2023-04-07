A South Yorkshire landlord who died following an incident in a car park has been named, hours after police confirmed a 33-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

A 43-year-old man died following an incident in a car park in the Roman Bank area of Ingoldmells, Skegness in Lincolnshire in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday, April 6).

A murder investigation was launched following the death of the man, and Lincolnshire Police have today named him as Gareth Hart from Rotherham. Mr Hart is believed to have been visiting Skegness at the time of the fatal incident.

In a statement released yesterday (Thursday, April 6), a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said a 33-year-old man, from Derbyshire, had been arrested on suspicion of Mr Hart’s murder.

Mr Hart reportedly run the Thurnscoe Tap pub on Station Road in Thurnscoe, Rotherham.

A post published on the venue’s Facebook page yesterday (Thursday, Arpril stated the Thurnscoe Tap would be ‘closed until further notice,’ due to unforeseen circumstances.

Following news of Mr Hart’s sudden death, well-wishers have begun to pay tribute to him online.

John Powney said: “RIP Gaz, just set up a new business and the rest of his life to look forward to. Now all that has been taken away Rest easy, mate.”

Tony Gillis added: “As a lad from Wath-upon-Dearne now living in ingoldmells I'm deeply saddened to hear he was a local lad himself thoughts go out to everyone who knew him and especially to his family as I know a few bar staff round the pubs and bars if I hear anything about the incident I won't hesitate to inform the police.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We continue to investigate and anyone with information, or anyone with dashcam footage in the Roman Bank area between 9pm on April 5 and 3am the following day, should contact us on 101, quoting Incident 22 of April 6.”