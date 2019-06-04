Future of South Yorkshire’s PCSOs to be announced

An announcement on the future of South Yorkshire’s Police and Community Support Officers is due to be made today.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 04 June, 2019, 10:11
PCSOs patrolling Sheffield city centre

South Yorkshire Police has conducted a review of the roles and responsibilities of PCSOs in the county.

The future role they will play in the county’s police service will be revealed today, after affected employees were informed yesterday.

PCSOs were introduced in 2003 by then Sheffield MP and Home Secretary David Blunkett.

They are civil servants with no power of arrest but provide a reassuring presence in communities.

More to follow.