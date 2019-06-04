Police find Sheffield teen with drugs and knife
A teenager was found with a knife and drugs by police officers investigating attempted break-ins in a Sheffield street.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 04 June, 2019, 08:44
The boy was arrested on Saturday night by officers investigating reports of ‘males trying door handles’ on Westwick Road, Greenhill.
He was stopped and searched and found with a blade and drugs.
South Yorkshire Police said he was granted bail the Crown Prosecution Service makes a charging decision.