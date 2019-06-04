Police find Sheffield teen with drugs and knife

A teenager was found with a knife and drugs by police officers investigating attempted break-ins in a Sheffield street.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 04 June, 2019, 08:44
Westwick Road, Greenhill, Sheffield

The boy was arrested on Saturday night by officers investigating reports of ‘males trying door handles’ on Westwick Road, Greenhill.

He was stopped and searched and found with a blade and drugs.

South Yorkshire Police said he was granted bail the Crown Prosecution Service makes a charging decision.

