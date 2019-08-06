Funeral for tragic Shiregreen brothers to be held this week
The funeral of two boys allegedly killed by their mother at their Sheffield home will take place later this week.
Bikers are being asked to help give a special send-off to Blake and Tristan Barrass, aged 14 and 13, at the funeral which will be held at Grenoside Crematorium on Thursday, August 8.
Motorcyclists have been asked to meet at the Civil Service Social Club on Green Lane, in Ecclesfield, for 9.45am, ready to leave at 10am and be escorted by David Hill and Pete Johnson to join the final ride.
The boys died on May 24 after being found seriously ill at a property on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen.
An inquest which was opened in June heard how emergency services were called to a home on Gregg House Road and Tristan and Blake were among six children taken to hospital.
Tristan was pronounced dead at 9.14am that morning and Blake at 9.26am. The other four survived and have since been discharged.
A candlelit vigil was held for Tristan and Blake in May, on what would have been the older brother’s 15th birthday.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Blake and Tristan’s mum, Sarah Barrass, 34, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, has been charged with murdering the boys and three counts of attempted murder.
Brandon Machin, 37, of no fixed abode, is also accused of two counts of murder.
They have both been remanded in custody with a provisional trial date set for November.
A High Court injunction bans the identification of any of the four surviving children involved in the case.
Anyone who breaches the ban, which includes social media comments, could be charged with contempt of court.