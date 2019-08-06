Pedestrian hit by lorry on major Sheffield road
A pedestrian has been hit by lorry on a major Sheffield road.
By Dan Hayes
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 13:30
The incident happened at around 11.30am this morning when a 20-year-old man was hit by a skip loader on Hanover Way near Sheffield city centre.
Police said the man was taken to hospital with facial injuries but these were not thought to be either life-threatening or life-altering.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The road was closed for around an hour but has since reopened.