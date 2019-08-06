Supertram repairs at Hillsborough corner to resume
Tram passengers in Sheffield are being asked to check before they travel with repairs to the network due to resume.
Essential rail replacement work at Hillsborough Corner/Holme Lane will continue from Saturday, August 17 at 9pm, until Friday 23 August.
Blue and Yellow route Supertram services from Meadowhall and Halfway will all terminate at Hillsborough tram stop for the duration of the disruption.
South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) director of customer services, Tim Taylor, said: “We’re almost at the end of this year’s rail replacement works, which are essential to ensure the continued safe running of the tram network.
“Once again, I’d like to thank passengers, area residents and businesses for their patience throughout this period and look forward to a full service resuming at the end of August for customers.”
During the weekend of 17 and 18 August, dedicated tram replacement bus service Y4 will operate a circular route between Middlewood and Malin Bridge. Customers should alight at Holme Lane to connect to trams at Hillsborough.
From Monday 19 August the SL1 and SL1a services from Stocksbridge will continue from Middlewood Park and Ride along Middlewood road to Hillsborough Interchange. The BL4 service will operate from Malin Bridge to Hillsborough Interchange.
All tickets valid on tram services will be accepted on the SL1, SL1a, Y4 and BL4 bus services.
CityBus and Stagecoach bus only tickets are not valid on dedicated tram replacement services. A reduced evening frequency will operate to the end of service.
Passenger information – including service updates, replacement bus timetables and traffic diversions - is available at affected stops and in leaflets on trams, online at www.travelsouthyorkshire.com and www.supertram.com, on twitter @TSYalerts and @SCSupertram and via Traveline 01709 515151.
Timetables on Yellow and Blue route Supertram services will change during the rail replacement project. Tram Train and Purple route services will operate as normal.
Malin Bridge and Middlewood Park & Ride sites will remain open and will be free of charge for the duration of the works. Travel tickets can be purchased onboard replacement bus services.