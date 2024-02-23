Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was struck to the ground and punched in a violent Sheffield gang robbery for his mobile phone.

The incident happened on Froggatt Lane in Sheffield city centre, and police who are trying to find the attackers have now issued CCTV pictures as they step up their investigation.

The pictures show four people walking along wearing hoods.

Police want to speak to these people after a robbery on Froggatt Lane. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We have released CCTV images of a group of men we would like to speak to in connection with a robbery and assault.

"It is reported that on 12 December 2023 around 6.30pm, the victim was walking along Froggatt Lane in Sheffield, before a group of up to five men approached him. The men then reportedly hit the victim on the back of the head before pushing him to the floor, kicking him and taking his phone.

"Officers have completed extensive CCTV enquiries and are now asking the public for help in identifying the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries."

Police are asking anyone with information to pass it on to the investigating officers via their online live chat, their online portal - www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ - or by calling 101.

Quote investigation number 14/217268/23 when you get in touch.

Alternatively you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.