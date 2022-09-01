Man convicted of harrassing Sheffield transgender hate-crime victim, after Darnall and Tinsley police action
A man has been convicted of harrassing a transgender hate-crime victim at their Sheffield home after a police investigation.
Gareth Hill, aged 21, of Church Street, Kimberworth, in Rotherham, has pleaded guilty to harassment and pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to harrassent under the Protection from Harrassment Act 1997.
It follows an investigation by officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Darnall and Tinsley team at the end of last year.
Appearing before the bench at Sheffield Magistrates Court, Hill received a 12 month restraining order banning him from contacting his victim.
He has also been given a 10 week night time curfew which will run from 7pm until 7am, and which will see him electronically tagged.
He was also handed a 12 month Community Order. He was also ordered to pay a fine. And he has also been ordered to attend 20 rehabilitation appointments.
He was also ordered by the bench to pay £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.
A spokesman for the South Yorkshire Police Darnall and Tinsley neighbourhood policing team said after the case had been completed: “Back in the latter stages of 2021, PC Phoebe Hyde dealt with a hate crime investigation involving a victim who was born female but is transitioning to be a male.
“The suspect in the investigation Gareth Hill, 41-years of age, was alleged to have made numerous offensive phone calls to the victim.”
They added he had now appeared at court and has been convicted of transphobic and transgender related harassment.”