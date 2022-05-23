Dr Alan Billings, the Police and Crime Commissioner for South Yorkshire, said that the purpose of the national survey is to learn more about the experiences of the general public regarding the issue while addressing any challenges in reporting crimes.

He said participants are being asked a series of questions in the Police Contact Survey on their understanding of emergency and non-emergency reporting systems, as well as newly emerging ways of contacting the police, like web chat, online forms and messaging over social media.

The survey, run by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, will help inform police forces, the Home Office and local commissioners on any challenges around reporting incidents to the police and assist in forming plans for the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants are being asked a series of questions in the Police Contact Survey on their understanding of emergency and non-emergency reporting systems, as well as newly emerging ways of contacting the police, like web chat, online forms and messaging over social media.

Dr Billings said: “We live in an ever-changing technical world, communicating in multiple ways and it’s reassuring that different methods are being explored for how the public can report crimes.

“The needs of those making contact must be understood and forces must prioritise those most in need. I am keen to understand the public’s view and look forward to understanding how their feedback is taken onboard.”

The public is invited to submit their views until the national survey closes on Sunday, June 26.

Those who would like to participate can complete the survey here.