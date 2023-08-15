The Abbey Lane shopping area is 10 minutes walk from the scene of the alleged murder.

Police have confirmed how a large number of officers seen in a Sheffield shopping district on Monday afternoon was linked to a murder investigation.

Half a dozen police cars and accompanying officers were seen near the shops on Abbey Lane, Woodseats, at around 6pm on Monday, August 14.

A large number of police were spotted in Abbey Lane, Sheffield, on August 14 in connection with a murder investigation centre on Fraser Drive (pictured).

South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed the large presence was linked to an ongoing murder investigation following an incident on August 9 on Fraser Drive, 10 minutes' walk from Abbey Lane.

Stephen Mark Koszyczarski was found inside a property on Fraser Drive with serious injuries at around 11.30pm on August 9. Sadly, he died two days later.

Two women - Zoe Ryder, aged 35, and Nicola Lethbridge, 44, both of Fraser Drive - have both been charged with murder and robbery.