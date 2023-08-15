Sheffield murder investigation: Police sweep Woodseats shopping area in connection with 60-year-old's death
The Abbey Lane shopping area is 10 minutes walk from the scene of the alleged murder.
Police have confirmed how a large number of officers seen in a Sheffield shopping district on Monday afternoon was linked to a murder investigation.
Half a dozen police cars and accompanying officers were seen near the shops on Abbey Lane, Woodseats, at around 6pm on Monday, August 14.
South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed the large presence was linked to an ongoing murder investigation following an incident on August 9 on Fraser Drive, 10 minutes' walk from Abbey Lane.
Stephen Mark Koszyczarski was found inside a property on Fraser Drive with serious injuries at around 11.30pm on August 9. Sadly, he died two days later.
Two women - Zoe Ryder, aged 35, and Nicola Lethbridge, 44, both of Fraser Drive - have both been charged with murder and robbery.
Two men, 41 and 50, who were arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend, remain in custody. The police investigation is ongoing.