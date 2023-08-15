News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield murder investigation: Police sweep Woodseats shopping area in connection with 60-year-old's death

The Abbey Lane shopping area is 10 minutes walk from the scene of the alleged murder.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:37 BST

Police have confirmed how a large number of officers seen in a Sheffield shopping district on Monday afternoon was linked to a murder investigation.

Half a dozen police cars and accompanying officers were seen near the shops on Abbey Lane, Woodseats, at around 6pm on Monday, August 14.

A large number of police were spotted in Abbey Lane, Sheffield, on August 14 in connection with a murder investigation centre on Fraser Drive (pictured).A large number of police were spotted in Abbey Lane, Sheffield, on August 14 in connection with a murder investigation centre on Fraser Drive (pictured).
South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed the large presence was linked to an ongoing murder investigation following an incident on August 9 on Fraser Drive, 10 minutes' walk from Abbey Lane.

Stephen Mark Koszyczarski was found inside a property on Fraser Drive with serious injuries at around 11.30pm on August 9. Sadly, he died two days later.

Two women - Zoe Ryder, aged 35, and Nicola Lethbridge, 44, both of Fraser Drive - have both been charged with murder and robbery.

Two men, 41 and 50, who were arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend, remain in custody. The police investigation is ongoing.

