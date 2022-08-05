Fox Hill murder: Suspect due in court today over killing which shocked Sheffield community

A murder suspect is due in court today over a death which has shocked a Sheffield community.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 5th August 2022, 7:21 am

Andrew Hague, aged 30, has been charged with murder following the death of 50-year-old Simon Wilkinson in Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were deployed to the street following reports of an assault and Mr Wilkinson as found injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andrew Hague is due in court today accused of murdering Simon Wilkinson in Fox Hill, Sheffield

A post mortem examination revealed he suffered head and facial injuries.

Andrew Hague, of Fox Hill Road, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court today.

Fox Hill residents who knew Simon have paid tribute to him following his death.

They described him as ‘polite, lovely and friendly’.

Dean Mitchell said: “Rest in peace Simon, couldn’t ask for a better neighbour.”

Tracey Holland added: “RIP, gone too soon, life will never be the same without you.”