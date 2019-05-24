LIVE UPDATES: Two children dead, four in hospital, two people arrested after major incident in Sheffield
Two children have died and four others have been taken to hospital with two people arrested following a major incident at a house in Sheffield.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 24 May, 2019, 13:28
A house in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen has been sealed off all day after 11 police cars, several ambulances and the air ambulance were called to the property near Hartley Brook Primary Academy School at 7.30am this morning.