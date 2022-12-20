Four Sheffield drug-dealing gang members have been jailed after an undercover police operation

Four Sheffield drug-dealing gang members have been jailed following an undercover police operation after they had been part of a ‘ring-and-bring’ phone system involving heroin and crack cocaine.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on Tuesday, December 20, how an undercover police operation brought eight members of a street drug-dealing gang to justice and four of them have been given custodial sentences for their roles in the commercial enterprise.

South Yorkshire Police officers had infiltrated the drugs phone line dealing scheme known as the ‘Zack Line’ and arranged to buy either heroin or cocaine from the gang which operated with phone handlers, drivers and dealers between February and October, 2021.

The jailed gang members included: Ryan Rossini, aged 28, of Kirkby View, near Gleadless Townend, Sheffield; Jordan Chambers, aged 26, of Park Grange Rise, near Arbourthorne, Sheffield; Joe Dalton, aged 27, of Frith Close, at Hollins End, Sheffield; and Jason Bell, aged 52, of Abbeydale Road, Sheffield,

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how members of a Sheffield drug-dealing gang have been put behind bars after an undercover police operation.

Three other defendants, Latrell Brown, Delima Williamson, and Joseph Mottershead, who had been involved in the Zack Line drug-dealing gang were spared from custody with community orders or suspended prison sentences.

Judge Kirstie Watson told all the defendants: “Each of you have to be sentenced in relation to matters that relate to a drug line supply called the Zack Line. Zack Line was a drug line supplying heroin and crack cocaine.”

She added: “The Zack Line operated around Heeley, Manor and Arbourthorne areas of Sheffield and it was an organised operation involving all of you in various ways.”

Prosecuting barrister Stephen Grattage had explained the Zack Line operated on a ‘ring-and-bring basis’ with customers calling a telephone number and arranging to meet a member of the gang who would supply the order.

The court heard that undercover officers used the Zack Line and met with different gang members who used cars and drivers to attend meetings where customers could buy heroin or cocaine.

Judge Watson added: “Dealer lines such as this specified line – and there were also others running in Sheffield at the time – create a significant impact on the area.”

She said that South Yorkshire Police Supt Ian Proffitt had stated that such drug-dealer lines have seen an increase in violence with shootings and stabbings driven by the supply of drugs.

Mr Grattage had also previously said: “Dealer lines such as the ‘Zack Line’ created significant community impact in the Sheffield area, leading to criminal activity including a proliferation of street gangs, gun and knife violence. Young and vulnerable people were targeted and exploited by the organised crime groups which utilised such lines.”

But the court heard that South Yorkshire Police created a dedicated crime unit and an operation to infiltrate and disrupt the dealer lines.

Ryan Rossini pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin and was sentenced to six years of custody.

Mr Grattage said Rossini had a leading role and he had held the Zack Line, arranged deals and made exchanges between March to September 2021, using and directing different drivers, vehicles and runners. Judge Watson added that Rossini had been involved in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin on 16 separate occasions.

Jordan Chambers who had also operated the Zack Line had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, producing cannabis, possessing cannabis and possessing criminal property in the form of cash and was sentenced to six years of custody.

Joe Dalton who had a leading role pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and to being concerned in the supply of heroin and was sentenced to six years of custody.

Jason Bell who had a significant role as a driver in the operation pleaded guilty to possessing heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and to being concerned in the supply of heroin was sentenced to four years and three months of custody.

Latrell Brown, aged 20, of Victoria Road, Beighton, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, and to handling a stolen goods and was sentenced to a 24 month community order with a Rehabilitation Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Delima Williamson, aged 54, of Cricketers Walk, Park Hill, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying heroin with Rossini during June, 2021 and she was sentenced to a 24 month community order with a Rehabilitation Requirement and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

Joseph Mottershead, aged 19, formerly of St Aidan’s Avenue, at Norfolk Park, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin on August, 21, 2021; being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine on August 21, 2021; being concerned in the supply of heroin on October 15, 2021; being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine on October 15, 2021; possessing cocaine with intent to supply to another from February 3, 2022 and to possessing heroin with intent to supply to another from February 3, 2022. Mottershead was sentenced to 24 months of custody suspended for 24 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

A further defendant Daniel Fenlon, aged 49, of Blackstock Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to supplying heroin on June 16, 2021, with a co-defendant, Brown, and to supplying crack cocaine on June 22, 2021, with Brown after Fenlon had operated as a driver while Brown had been supplying the drugs.

Fenlon is expected to be sentenced on December 21 after he had been taken poorly and needed to attend Sheffield’s Northern Genral Hospital.

Mr Grattage said: “The Crown says this was a commercial operation carried out over a substantial period of time that was sophisticated in its use of different people and vehicles.”

The court heard Rossini had become involved after he became addicted to class A drugs, Dalton had a pitiful background with poor schooling, Chambers’ offending had been motivated by money and Brown had been very badly beaten and he started using cannabis and got involved with a bad crowd.

Williamson had been involved in bad relationships and became addicted to class A drugs, Bell had struggled with a class A drug addiction and had relapsed, Fenlon has suffered with very bad health and a heroin addiction, and Mottershead has anxiety and mental health problems.

