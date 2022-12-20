A top South Yorkshire Police officer has highlighted a “co-dependent link” across Sheffield between drug-dealing gangs and violence as they battle to control the market with guns and knives.

Police Superintendent Ian Proffitt released a statement during a Sheffield Crown Court case which heard how undercover South Yorkshire Police officers infiltrated a drugs phone line known as the ‘Zack Line’ and arranged to buy either heroin or cocaine from the gang which operated with phone handlers, drivers and dealers between February and October, 2021.

The court heard on December 19 how eight members of the street drug-dealing gang were snared after they had been part of a ‘ring-and-bring’ commercial phone system called the Zack Line, which involved heroin and crack cocaine dealing around the Heeley, Manor, Abourthorne areas of Sheffield.

Prosecuting barrister Stephen Grattage told the hearing: “Dealer lines such as the ‘Zack Line’ created significant community impact in the Sheffield area, leading to criminal activity including a proliferation of street gangs, gun and knife violence. Young and vulnerable people were targeted and exploited by the organised crime groups which utilised such lines.”

Pictured is South Yorkshire Police Supt Ian Proffitt who has claimed that there is a 'co-dependent' link between drug-dealing gangs and violence and weapons in Sheffield as dealers try to impose their influence over rival organised crime gangs to dominate the drug-dealing market.

The court heard how South Yorkshire Police created a dedicated crime unit – overseen by Supt Ian Proffitt - and an operation to infiltrate and disrupt dealer lines.

Supt Proffitt claimed in a statement read out by Mr Grattage that serious violent crime can be linked to the supply of illegal drugs including the use of gun and knife crime, although no links were made to weapons during the hearing for these latest offenders.

He stated: “Issues arise from the use and possession and supply of illegal drugs and the serious crime linked to such disorder.”

Supt Proffitt believes that in the majority of cases drug-dealing and violence are “co-dependent”, according to his statement.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how an undercover police operation has brought eight members of a street drug-dealing gang to justice after they had been part of a ‘ring-and-bring’ phone system involving heroin and crack cocaine.

He added: “Sheffield has a number of large or small groups involved in the supply of drugs and in some cases they have possession of knives or guns.”

Supt Proffitt stated that drug-dealing has been linked to the exploitation of youngsters and organised crime gang violence and that Sheffield has witnessed this in the past two years.

He added that there have been firearm discharges or shootings in communities in cases linked to rival OCGs hoping to impose an influence over the drug market.

Supt Proffitt stressed that each violent incident has had a significant effect on communities and has led to increased police patrols in affected areas.

The latest eight members of a street drug-dealing gang are due to be sentenced today, Tuesday, December 20, over the Zack Line ‘ring-and-bring’ phone system.

Ryan Rossini, aged 28, of Kirkby View, near Gleadless Townend, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Jordan Chambers, 26, of Park Grange Rise, near Arbourthorne, Sheffield, also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, producing cannabis, possessing cannabis and possessing criminal property in the form of cash.

Joe Dalton, 27, of Frith Close, Hollins End, Sheffield, also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Jason Bell, 52, of Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Latrell Brown, 20, of Victoria Road, Beighton, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, and to handling stolen goods, namely a Mini Cooper car.

Delima Williamson, 54, of Cricketers Walk, Park Hill, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying heroin with Rossini during June, 2021 after she had been the driver during an exchange with an undercover officer and she had been a passenger during another undercover exchange.

Daniel Fenlon, 49, of Blackstock Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to supplying heroin on June 16, 2021, with co-defendant, Brown, and to supplying crack cocaine on June 22, 2021, with Brown after Fenlon had operated as a driver while Brown had been supplying the drugs.

Joseph Mottershead, 19, of Norgreave Way, Halfway, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin on August, 21, 2021; being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine on August 21, 2021; being concerned in the supply of heroin on October 15, 2021; being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine on October 15, 2021; possessing cocaine with intent to supply to another from February 3, 2022 and to possessing heroin with intent to supply to another from February 3, 2022.

