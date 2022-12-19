An undercover police operation has brought eight members of a street drug-dealing gang to justice after they had been part of a ‘ring-and-bring’ phone system involving heroin and crack cocaine.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on December 19 how undercover South Yorkshire Police officers infiltrated a drugs phone line known as the ‘Zack Line’ and arranged to buy either heroin or cocaine from the gang which operated with phone handlers, drivers and dealers between February and October, 2021.

Prosecuting barrister Stephen Grattage said: “The Zack Line is a drugs line that supplies heroin and crack cocaine on a ring-and-bring basis. A customer will ring a telephone number and arrange to meet a member of the line who will supply the order.

“The Zack Line operates around the Heeley, Manor, Abourthorne areas of Sheffield and is a particularly organised operation involving numerous individuals using a number of vehicles, drivers, runners and dealers. It is a commercial retail line operating on a 24-7 basis.”

The court heard that undercover officers used the Zack Line and met with different gang members who used cars and drivers to attend meetings where customers could buy heroin or cocaine.

Mr Grattage added: “Dealer lines such as the ‘Zack Line’ created significant community impact in the Sheffield area, leading to criminal activity including a proliferation of street gangs, gun and knife violence.

“Young and vulnerable people were targeted and exploited by the organised crime groups which utilised such lines.”

The court heard South Yorkshire Police created a dedicated crime unit and an operation to infiltrate and disrupt the dealer lines.

Mr Grattage said Ryan Rossini had a leading role and he had held the Zack Line, arranged deals and made exchanges between March to September 2021, using and directing different drivers, vehicles and runners.

Rossini, aged 28, of Kirkby View, near Gleadless Townend, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Jordan Chambers, 26, of Park Grange Rise, near Arbourthorne, Sheffield, also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, producing cannabis, possessing cannabis and possessing criminal property in the form of cash.

Mr Grattage said on September 10, 2021, an undercover officer arranged to buy crack cocaine and heroin over the Zack Line speaking to a co-defendant called Joe Dalton, and Chambers had arrived in a vehicle and made the exchange for both heroin and crack cocaine for £325.

Chambers, who held a leading role, was arrested and his home was searched and cannabis plants and cannabis were found with more than £5,000, according to Mr Grattage.

Joe Dalton, 27, of Frith Close, at Hollins End, Sheffield, also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Mr Grattage said Dalton had control of the Zack Line and he also held a leading role in the operation.

Jason Bell, aged 52, of Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Mr Grattage said Bell was a regular driver for the Zack Line and he had been involved in the sale of heroin and crack cocaine on the ‘ring-and-bring’ basis and he had held a significant role. Bell was arrested at his home and was also found with four wraps of heroin in his wallet.

Latrell Brown,20, of Victoria Road, Beighton, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, and to handling a stolen goods, namely a Mini Cooper car.

Mr Grattage said Brown was a dealer and he would hold the Zack Line, arrange exchanges, use drivers to deal from vehicles, and also accompany other dealers during exchanges.

Delima Williamson, 54, of Cricketers Walk, Park Hill, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying heroin with Rossini during June, 2021 after she had been the driver during an exchange with an undercover officer and had been a passenger during another undercover exchange.

Daniel Fenlon, 49, of Blackstock Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to supplying heroin on June 16, 2021, with a co-defendant, Brown, and to supplying crack cocaine on June 22, 2021, with Brown after Fenlon had operated as a driver while Brown had been supplying the drugs.

Joseph Mottershead, 19, of Norgreave Way, Halfway, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin on August, 21, 2021; being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine on August 21, 2021; being concerned in the supply of heroin on October 15, 2021; being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine on October 15, 2021; possessing cocaine with intent to supply to another from February 3, 2022 and to possessing heroin with intent to supply to another from February 3, 2022.

Mr Grattage said: “The Crown says this was a commercial operation carried out over a substantial period of time that was sophisticated in its use of different people and vehicles.”

Defence barrister Clarkson Baptiste said Rossini had become involved after he became addicted to class A drugs and he hopes to lead a law-abiding life upon his release from prison.

Neil Fitzgibbon, defending Dalton, said Dalton has a pitiful background with poor schooling, no qualifications, no employment, his father died when he was young and he has no contact with his mother.

Francis Edusei, defending Chambers, said Chambers’ offending had been motivated by money and he and his partner hope to lead a better life in the future.

Defence barrister Richard Barradell said Brown had been very badly beaten and after he had been left disabled he started using cannabis and he got involved with a bad crowd.

Richard Adams, defending Williamson, said she has been involved in bad relationships and has subsequently abused alcohol and became addicted to class A drugs.

Mr Adams, who also represents Bell, said Bell had struggled with a class A drug addiction and had relapsed after the breakdown of a relationship.

Vanessa Saxton, defending Fenlon, said her client has suffered very bad health since being struck down with pneumonia in 2018 and he has suffered with a heroin addiction.

Mr Barradell, who also represents Mottershead, said this remorseful defendant who has anxiety and mental health problems was only 17-years-old when he got involved with this offending and had been led astray by others.

Mr Grattage read out a statement from South Yorkshire Police Superintendent Ian Profitt which claimed that serious violent crime can be linked to the supply of illegal drugs including the use of gun and knife crime.

However, Mr Barradell, defending, said it would be very difficult to attribute any rise in gun crime to these defendants and to do so would be unfair.

