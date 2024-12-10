Four people from Sheffield have been charged with a number of offences, in connection with a suspected drug line conspiracy in Barnsley after police recovered a haul of Class A substances worth an estimated £65,000.

The four individuals have been charged following a pre-planned South Yorkshire Police operation carried out on Monday, December 2, 2024, aimed at disrupting the suspected drugs line conspiracy.

Speaking today (Tuesday, December 10, 2024), a SYP spokesperson said: “Several search warrants were executed and vehicle stops were carried out.

The four individuals have been charged following a pre-planned South Yorkshire Police operation carried out on Monday, December 2, 2024, aimed at disrupting the suspected drugs line conspiracy | 3rd party

“Following the operation, officers recovered £65,000 worth of Class A drugs.”

Three men and a woman have been charged following the raids.

Caleb Goulding, aged 27, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield; 22-year-old Terri Wyatt, of Southey Green Road, Southey Green, Sheffield; Salem Galab, aged 27, of Wensley Close, Burngreave, Sheffield; and Alieu Ceesay, aged 45, of Widdop Croft, Richmond Sheffield, have all been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin; concerned in the supply of crack cocaine; possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and disqualified driving.

The three men have been remanded in custody, and Ms Wyatt has been bailed.

All four defendants are now due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on January 10, 2025.