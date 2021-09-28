The victim was involved in the collision on Church Street, between the junctions with Sheffield Road and Mill Road, at 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 27).

She is described as White, around 80 years of age, and of proportionate build.

Police say she has white collar length hair and was wearing a gold chain pendant, a pair of black Nike trainers, a tweed cap and was carrying a navy-blue shopping bag at the time of the incident.

The woman was involved in a collision on Church Street, in Eckington, yesterday

Anyone who recognises the description and can help officers in identifying the woman is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary as a matter of urgency by calling 101 and quoting reference 21*562152.