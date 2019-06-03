Rotherham United fans banned from games
Three Rotherham United fans have been banned from games for three years over their agressive behaviour on a train.
Intoxicated Michael Blease, Thomas Luty and Ben Pankovics chanted, swore at passengers and officers and made references to missing youngster Madeline McCann.
Blease also made a lewd comment to a police officer.
They were reported for their behaviour after as they travelled on a train from Manchester to Sheffield after Rotherham United played Manchester City in an FA Cup tie on Sunday, January 6.
CRIME: Police probe into murder in Sheffield city centre continuesBritish Transport Police said officers warned the trio about their behaviour several times before taking their details.All three pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and were sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 28.Pankovics, 28, of Hewitt Street, Mexborough, Doncaster and Luty, 23, of Redshank Road, Wath-upom-Dearne, Rotherham, were both fined £510.Blease, 18, of Greystones Road, Whiston, Rotherham, was fined £315.All were banned from attending any football matches for the next three years.PC Chris Neely, of British Transport Police, said: “Their behaviour was obnoxious, abusive towards officers and a pain for other passengers, who had the reasonable expectation of getting to their destination in peace.“As is always the case, these men were the minority and the vast of majority of fans travelled in good spirits and were a pleasure to engage with.“I’m glad the courts saw fit to impose this banning order – it’s another step in our joint work with football clubs to ensure that the minority of fans are aware this behaviour is never tolerated.