Former South Yorkshire Police officer to appear at Sheffield court over drug charges
A former South Yorkshire police officer is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court next week after being charged with supplying drugs to members of the public.
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 9:33 pm
PC Nabeel Khan, who was based in Barnsley, was arrested in February 2021 following an investigation by the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
He is alleged to have supplied the drugs between March 2020 and February 2021, the IOPC said.
He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on March 29.
He is charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, supplying controlled drugs, possession of controlled drugs with the intent to supply and possession of criminal property.