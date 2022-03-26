Former South Yorkshire Police officer to appear at Sheffield court over drug charges

PC Nabeel Khan, who was based in Barnsley, was arrested in February 2021 following an investigation by the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

He is alleged to have supplied the drugs between March 2020 and February 2021, the IOPC said.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on March 29.

PC Nabeel Khan is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on March 29 following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.