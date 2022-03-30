Former South Yorkshire Police officer appears at Sheffield Magistrates' Court accused of drug dealing
A former South Yorkshire police officer has appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, accused of supplying drugs to members of the public.
PC Nabeel Khan, who was based in Barnsley, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 30 charged with possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, supplying controlled drugs and possession of criminal property.
Khan, aged 24, is next due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on April 12.
He was released on bail until then.
Khan, of Struan Road, Millhouses, Sheffield, was investigated by South Yorkshire Police, under the oversight and guidance of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), and was arrested in February 2021.
On conclusion of the investigation, the case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charges against him.
Khan is alleged to have supplied drugs to members of the public between March 2020 and February 2021.