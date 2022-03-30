PC Nabeel Khan, who was based in Barnsley, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 30 charged with possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, supplying controlled drugs and possession of criminal property.

Khan, aged 24, is next due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on April 12.

A former police officer, Nabeel Khan, has appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court accused of drug dealing

He was released on bail until then.

Khan, of Struan Road, Millhouses, Sheffield, was investigated by South Yorkshire Police, under the oversight and guidance of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), and was arrested in February 2021.

On conclusion of the investigation, the case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charges against him.