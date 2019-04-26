Have your say

A former Sheffield youth club has been torched in an arson attack.

The blaze at the former youth club building on Fox Lane, Frecheville, was found engulfed in flames at around 2.15pm yesterday.

Firefighters dealt with a blaze at a former youth club in Frecheville yesterday

CRIME: ‘The area is lawless’ … after a shooting and three stabbings in neighbouring Sheffield suburbs, this is what the police are doing

Firefighters tackled the blaze, with three fire engines and an aerial ladder platform sent to the scene.

READ MORE: Police probe launched after seriously injured man is found in South Yorkshire woods

The fire was started deliberately.

A former youth club in Frecheville, Sheffield, was set alight in an arson attack

POLICE: Man remains in police custody following attack which left Sheffield woman fighting for life

South Yorkshire Police said: “A local youth club is believed to have been deliberately set on fire.

“The fire service put out the fire, and the building has been secured to prevent entry.

“A police investigation is under way.

An arson attack was to blame for a former youth club in Sheffield going up in flames

“If anyone was in the area and saw anything which may help our enquiries, please call.”

Contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 443 of April 25.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.