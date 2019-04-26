A former Sheffield youth club has been torched in an arson attack.
The blaze at the former youth club building on Fox Lane, Frecheville, was found engulfed in flames at around 2.15pm yesterday.
Firefighters tackled the blaze, with three fire engines and an aerial ladder platform sent to the scene.
The fire was started deliberately.
South Yorkshire Police said: “A local youth club is believed to have been deliberately set on fire.
“The fire service put out the fire, and the building has been secured to prevent entry.
“A police investigation is under way.
“If anyone was in the area and saw anything which may help our enquiries, please call.”
Contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 443 of April 25.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.