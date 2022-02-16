Prior to the assault taking place, there had been a ‘history of bad feeling’ between the family of defendant, Simon Bunting, and the victim’s family, prosecuting barrister, Matthew Burdon, told Sheffield Crown Court.

In the moments leading up to the incident on July 18, 2020, the victim was in the smoking area of a pub on High Street in Maltby, Rotherham, with her cousin, who was on the phone.

Mr Burdon said the victim suddenly noticed Bunting, 51, and his son approaching, while her cousin had his back to them, seemingly unaware of their presence.

“She became concerned her cousin may become the victim of an attack...and then saw the two men attack him,” Mr Burdon said, adding that as this was taking place, the victim made her way over to where the brawl was taking place.

“As she got close, she says the defendant punches her twice to the head, causing her to fall to the floor. As she was on the floor, he kicked her twice,” he said.

Mr Burdon said the victim became unconscious a short time later; and following an examination at Rotherham General Hospital, was found to have suffered a ‘shoulder injury’ in the attack.

In a statement to the court, the woman said the fact that both she and Bunting live in Maltby, which she described as a ‘small village,’ meant she often felt as though she was ‘looking over her shoulder’.

She said she felt fearful ‘even picking my children up from school,’ and described how her mental health had deteriorated in the months since the incident took place.

Bunting, of Clarence Place, Maltby pleaded guilty to an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing.

Mr Burdon told the court Bunting has a criminal record consisting of 12 offences, including a 1989 conviction for wounding and more recent convictions for threatening behaviour and assault.

Defending, Francis Edusei, suggested Bunting had been acting in self-defence; but Judge David Dixon said that while the initial punches may have been a result of Bunting defending himself, he did not agree that could be argued in relation to the kicks Bunting subjected the victim to while she was on the ground.

Mr Edusei told the February 15 hearing that Bunting was a former rugby player who played for England four times, and had also represented both Rotherham and Yorkshire.

He said Bunting ran a successful, ‘big shed’ business, with ‘five people in his permanent employ,’ all of whom could lose their jobs if Bunting was jailed.