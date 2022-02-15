PC Richard Sampson: Police officer due in court over Sheffield Wednesday fan 'attack' found dead in Chapeltown
A police officer due to stand trial after being accused of assaulting a teenage Sheffield Wednesday fan has been found dead.
PC Richard Sampson, aged in his mid 20s, was due to go on trial next month after being accused of assaulting a 16-year-old Sheffield Wednesday fan.
The police officer was charged with unlawful and malicious wounding following an incident in Midland Street, Barnsley, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in which a boy was allegedly struck with a police baton as he made his way from Oakwell Stadium after watching The Owls play Barnsley FC.
Footage of the incident was shared online and an investigation was mounted by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which completed its investigations and referred a file to the Crown Prosecution Service, which made the decision to charge the PC.
PC Sampson, known as Billy and who pleaded not guilty to the charge, appeared before both Leeds Magistrates’ Court and Leeds Crown Court for initial hearings over the incident and a five day trial was due to begin on March 7, 2022.
It has been revealed today that PC Sampson was found dead in a property on Thorncliffe Lane, Chapeltown, on Friday afternoon.
A witness said four police cars and two ambulances were spotted outside a property, and claimed an air ambulance landed in a nearby field.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We are incredibly saddened by news of Billy’s death.
“Our thoughts remain with Billy’s family and loved ones and they will be offered our full support.”
PC Sampson was on restricted duties.