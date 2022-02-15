Liam Bannister, aged 21, was handed a nine month suspended sentence after admitting harassment and perverting the course of justice.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Bannister, formerly of Newtown Avenue, Cudworth, harassed his victim following the breakdown of their relationship, calling her over a 1,000 times within a 21-day period and ‘endeavouring to control her everyday life’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Bannister received a suspended sentence for domestic abuse offences

PC Abigail Taylor said: “Bannister is responsible for a sustained campaign of harassment against his victim, and I wish to thank her for her courage in reporting this to police.

“Domestic abuse is a crime that can affect anyone and it comes in numerous forms and is not necessarily just physical abuse. Bannister has shown total disregard to his victim throughout, allowing her to attend court before finally admitting to his offences.

“I hope she finds reassurance that Bannister has been punished for his actions, and that she can now take steps in moving forward and recovering from the abuse she suffered.

“Domestic abuse will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire. If someone controls what you eat, what your wear, where you go or who you speak to - this is coercive control and it is a crime. If you are suffering at home, or if you are concerned that a loved one may be being abused, please know that we are here to listen and to support you.