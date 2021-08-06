Former anaesthetist poisoned partner during exorcism rituals

Dr Hossam Metwally, 52, administered potentially lethal anaesthetics to Kelly Wilson, leaving her in a deep coma on the brink of cardiac arrest, after believing she was possessed by the devil.

He was found guilty yesterday at Sheffield Crown Court, following an eight-week trial, of poisoning Ms Wilson. He was also convicted of supplying controlled drugs, fraud by false representation, and supplying medicines otherwise than in accordance with a prescription. In addition, he pleaded guilty to two offences of voyeurism.

On 4 July 2019, Ms Wilson, a former trainee nurse, was taken by ambulance to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Diana Prince of Wales Hospital in Grimsby. She was critically ill and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, where she was put on a ventilator. The medical team feared she may suffer total organ failure and die.

Dr Hossam Metwally, 52, was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court of poisoning his partner as part of an exorcism ritual

Paramedics called by a concerned relative had found Ms Wilson in a deep coma at the home in Grimsby she shared with Dr Metwally. She had a fentanyl patch on her shoulder and a cannula had been inserted in her chest.

The medical team diagnosed multiple organ failure due to the administration of drugs, and were at a loss to understand why Dr Metwally, an experienced medical professional, had delayed so long in presenting Ms Wilson for treatment. The matter was referred to the police.

The police investigation revealed that Dr Metwally had been supplying and administering a range of anaesthetic drugs to his partner, as well as performing a Muslim exorcism ritual on her, known as Ruqya. His administration of potentially lethal anaesthetic drugs and the use of restraints during the ritual were his own dangerous perversions of this ritual.

Chris Hartley from the CPS said: “Dr Metwally is a dangerous man. He not only cruelly and deliberately exploited the vulnerabilities of his partner, he also abused his position as a doctor to obtain controlled drugs, and encouraged her to become intoxicated with them. In doing so he rendered her completely powerless.

“By administering powerful anaesthetic and sedative drugs outside the safety of a hospital setting he was not only deliberately injuring Ms Wilson; he was endangering her life.

“He is now facing the prospect of a lengthy term in prison, reflecting the gravity of his offending.”

Metwally is due to be sentenced on Monday 20 September 2021.

Simon Smith, of Humberside Police’s Major Crime team, said: “This was a very unusual case. The woman had almost died through being given such high levels of anaesthetic drugs that should only be administered in a clinical setting.

“When we were called to investigate the incident we looked immediately to arrest Doctor Hossam Metwally as we believed he may have been involved in the administering of substances.”

He added: “It is not thought that at any time anyone else was at any risk from Doctor Metwally, and our extensive investigations have confirmed this to be the case.